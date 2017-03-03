Photofocus Podcast February 28, 2017 — Mirrorless with Scott Bourne & Marco Larousse

Scott and Marco discuss these new products and mirrorless topics on this episode of the Photofocus #Mirrorless Show:

Scott shares his impressions regarding mirrorless cameras from the WPPI trade show for wedding and portrait photographers in Las Vegas.

Scott and Marco share their impressions from the new Fujifilm GFX 50s mirrorless medium format camera in comparison to the Hasselblad X1D.

Fujifilm updated their X-mount lens roadmap and added a XF 80mm f2.8 R LM OIS WR Macro that should be available in mid-2017. They have also announced the release of two unspecified lenses for 2018. One will be an ultra wide angle zoom and the other a telephoto prime lens.

Marco discusses the advancement of mirrorless cameras into the pro world by looking at what cameras the winning photos of the 2017 World Press Photo awards were captured with.

Nikon announced that they have canceled the development of the for mid-2016 planned and since long overdue DL mirrorless camera line. What will this move mean for Nikon’s future?

Canon announced their newest addition to their EOS M mirrorless camera line. The new model is called the EOS M6 and it replaces the EOS M3. The EOS M6 lacks only a few features of the top model M5 (like a built in EVF) and will be available in April 2017.

Fotodiox has announced lens adapters for the new Fuji GFX medium format camera. The all manual adapter is available for Canon EF-Mount, Nikon F-Mount, Olympus OM-Mount, Contax and Mamiya 645 mount lenses.

Marco shares his experience with a phenomenon that he describes as the “Fuji eye cup gate”. And he seems to be not alone with this issue.

Sony announced two new full frame lenses for their Sony E-Mount. The Sony FE 100mm F2.8 STF GM OSS will cost US-$1500 and is supposed to produce a beautiful bokeh due to an APD element and 11-blade aperture. It has a macro switch with a 60cm or 1.9ft minimum focus distance (.25x magnification) and is dust and weather sealed. The second lens is the Sony FE 85mm F1.8 . It is a fairly compact and lightweight portrait lens with a 9-blade aperture, double linear motor system and is also dust & weather sealed. The lens has no IS and it will cost US-$600. Both lenses will ship in March 2017.

Panasonic released a FW update for its G80/85 cameras. The FW 1.2 upgrade eliminates the whirring noise caused by its in-body image stabilization. That is especially useful during video recording. The new FW also adds support for Dual IS with the Leica DG Vario-Elmar 100-400 F4-6.3 ASPH lens.

Leica also announced a FW 1.3.4.0 upgrade for their new Leica M10 camera. The upgrade reduces black out times in live view, adds faster scrolling through the menu and now allows for 15 custom settings.

Scott answers a listener question from Bruce who is having issues with overloaded and unlogical camera menu systems.

We have a Photofocus Mirrorless Flickr group that is open to our listeners and photos taken with all mirrorless camera brands. If you want to join just let us know through the “request invitation” button on the group and drop us a quick line there. We’ll add you to the group then. And please ask for the invite via the web browser and not via the Flickr App. The invite process via the app has not been working reliably.

We have picked our monthly featured photographer and image from our Photofocus Mirrorless group. Our monthly Photofocus Mirrorless feature photo and photographer of the month is: Gediminas Karbauskis with his image Discourse

Please share this podcast with your friends and subscribe via iTunes. We would also love to get your feedback. Is there anything that you want us to cover on the show in the future? And we would appreciate if you could take a short moment to rate or to post a quick review on iTunes for us.

For more information on Scott Bourne follow him on Twitter: @ScottBourne

For more information on Marco Larousse follow him on Twitter: @HamburgCam

About this show:

On the monthly #Mirrorless episode of the Photofocus podcast, Scott and Marco will discuss the news from the mirrorless camera world related to innovations, trends, gear and accessories. And they will introduce mirrorless camera manufacturers by interviewing the respective managers of those manufacturers. And they invite pro photographers who make their living working with mirrorless cameras to share some tips and tricks on their workflow.