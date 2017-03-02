Photographer of the Day: Scott Thomas

Category: Sports

Photograph: “Hockey Action” by Scott Thomas



Great action shot by Scott Thomas! Shooting several frames a second still requires timing to grab a shot like this. Scott’s timing was dead on as he framed the key players and the reaction of the spectators as the puck hit its’ mark.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

