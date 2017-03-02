Photographer of the Day: Scott Thomas

Category: Sports
Photograph: “Hockey Action” by Scott Thomas
Great action shot by Scott Thomas! Shooting several frames a second still requires timing to grab a shot like this. Scott’s timing was dead on as he framed the key players and the reaction of the spectators as the puck hit its’ mark.
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
