Photographer of the Day: Andrew Slater

Category: Nature

Photographer: Andrew Slater “Abandoned Solitude”



I’m always a sucker for a good sunrise/sunset, but I think Andrew Slater captured a real winner here. The leading lines of the abandoned structure jutting into the mist-like water is a perfect foreground element, while the contrasts of the smooth water and the textured structure add further visual interest, with it topped off by the contrasting colors of the warm sky and cool water. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

