Category: Beauty

Photographer: Brixhood “Elnias II”



Photographer of the Day, Brixhood shares a higher contrast black & white treatment of beauty reminiscent of the glamour portraits of the 1930’s & 40’s Hollywood stars. I love the dichotomy between the rough textures in the foreground and her perfectly smooth skin. The lighting forces us to contemplate her eyes and face. Brixhood uses his light to make her the brightest area in his offset composition while her confident stare into the lens draws the viewer into the work.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.