If you’ve picked up Perfect Eyes or Perfectly Clear Complete, making your subject’s eyes look their best is easy. Below is a tutorial on how to make eyes look their best. Feel free to download a trial and test it for yourself in Photoshop or Lightroom. We’ve also heard that the next version of Perfectly Clear drops later this month (and has the ability to manually add faces too).
Latest posts by Photofocus Team (see all)
- Athentech Tip: Get Great Looking Eyes - February 28, 2017
- Judging the Quality of Light - February 28, 2017
- Photoshop Tip: Save Time in Photoshop with the Image Processor Script - February 27, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.