Photographer: Tiberio Frascari “Mothia, Sicily, November 2016 25″

What a lovely scenic Photographer of the Day Tiberio Frascari has captured. The silhouettes of windmills in the sunset are dwarfed against the landscape. The image is thoughtfully composed, with the sun’s reflection placed between the two windmills, and a square form in the foreground forming the point of a triangle with the windmills at the other ends. Triangles are also formed within the wetlands in the foreground. The image, taken with a Nikon D810 and 24-70mm lens, was shot at f/11, 1/500s, and ISO 200.

