Photographer of the Day: Tiberio Frascari

Photographer: Tiberio Frascari Mothia, Sicily, November 2016 25″

What a lovely scenic Photographer of the Day Tiberio Frascari has captured. The silhouettes of windmills in the sunset are dwarfed against the landscape. The image is thoughtfully composed, with the sun’s reflection placed between the two windmills, and a square form in the foreground forming the point of a triangle with the windmills at the other ends. Triangles are also formed within  the wetlands in the foreground. The image, taken with a Nikon D810 and 24-70mm lens, was shot at f/11, 1/500s, and ISO 200.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.

Susan Kanfer

A San Diego-based travel photographer, Susan loves to share the world with others, bringing subject matter from far-away places to life. Her images have been seen in numerous publications, both print and web-based, and have been exhibited in several galleries. To learn more about Susan's work visit her website at www.kanferphotography.com.

Latest posts by Susan Kanfer (see all)

