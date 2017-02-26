Olympus Trade-In Program Announced

Olympus and B&H have partnered to make it easier than ever to acquire Olympus gear. Check it out at B&H.
They’re offering a trade-in and trade-up event.
Simply take any unwanted ohoto gear that you have. You will receive $200.00 off your purchase of each select Olympus Camera & Lens, for a total of $800.00 + receive the value of the item you will be trading-in.Trade in any camera and/or lens and get up to an $800 Bonus.
This offer valid 2/26—5/6/17. Here’s what’s on sale.
- PEN-F Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera (Body Only, Black)
- PEN-F Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera (Body Only, Silver)
- OM-D E-M1 Mark II Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera (Body Only)
- M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-100mm f/4 IS PRO Lens
- M.Zuiko Digital ED 25mm f/1.2 PRO Lens
- Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 300mm f/4 IS PRO Lens
