The Photofocus InFocus Interview Show | Photofocus Podcast February 21, 2017

On today’s show we have:

Peter Hurley interviewed by Chamira Young

– How he got started taking head shots

– What the Head Shot Crew is and how it can benefit you

– Developing your portfolio with diversity

– How one bad shot in your portfolio can kill your job prospects

Kaylee Greer interviewed by Levi Sim

– Heroic Dog Photography

– Applying Portrait photography techniques to dog photography

– How Social Media makes this the best time to be a working photographer

Terry White interviewed by Kevin Ames

– Muse software for simple web design

– My Portfolio web service for creating and hosting your portfolio

– Guided Upright and Face Aware Liquify features in Photoshop

– and much more

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Don’t forget to post a review on iTunes.