Skip links

Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

The Photofocus InFocus Interview Show | Photofocus Podcast February 21, 2017

0

 

On today’s show we have:

Peter Hurley interviewed by Chamira Young
– How he got started taking head shots
– What the Head Shot Crew is and how it can benefit you
– Developing your portfolio with diversity
– How one bad shot in your portfolio can kill your job prospects

Kaylee Greer interviewed by Levi Sim
– Heroic Dog Photography
– Applying Portrait photography techniques to dog photography
– How Social Media makes this the best time to be a working photographer

Terry White interviewed by Kevin Ames
– Muse software for simple web design
– My Portfolio web service for creating and hosting your portfolio
– Guided Upright and Face Aware Liquify features in Photoshop
– and much more

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Don’t forget to post a review on iTunes.

Friend Me!

Rod Harlan

Producer & Writer at Photofocus
Rod Harlan is an Industry Veteran with 25 years experience as an author, educator, animator, videographer, multimedia artist, marketing maverick and Adobe addict! He's an in-demand speaker at the most influential industry conferences and a trainer for the largest & most reputable organizations including Adobe, NAB, FMC, WEVA and the former NAPP among others. He shares content at RodHarlan.com and is easily contacted thru Twitter @RodHarlan.
Friend Me!

Latest posts by Rod Harlan (see all)

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Leave A Reply