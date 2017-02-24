The Photofocus InFocus Interview Show | Photofocus Podcast February 21, 2017

On today’s show we have:
Peter Hurley interviewed by Chamira Young
– How he got started taking head shots
– What the Head Shot Crew is and how it can benefit you
– Developing your portfolio with diversity
– How one bad shot in your portfolio can kill your job prospects
Kaylee Greer interviewed by Levi Sim
– Heroic Dog Photography
– Applying Portrait photography techniques to dog photography
– How Social Media makes this the best time to be a working photographer
Terry White interviewed by Kevin Ames
– Muse software for simple web design
– My Portfolio web service for creating and hosting your portfolio
– Guided Upright and Face Aware Liquify features in Photoshop
– and much more
