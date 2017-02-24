Skip links

How to Take Better Portraits of Women with Matthew Jordan Smith

Are you looking for some great tips form an expert photographer?  We’ve got a great video here from Matthew Jordan Smith

How to Shoot and Develop Better Portraits

Learn from celebrity photographer Matthew Jordan Smith as he quickly shows you How to Take Better Portraits of Women and finish them off with LUCID by Athentech.  These same presets are also in Perfect Skin and Perfectly Clear Complete for Photoshop and Lightroom.

 

Who’s Matthew Jordan Smith?

Matthew Jordan Smith is an American photographer working between Tokyo and New York City. He has photographed some of the most famous people in the world – including the President of Iceland, Oprah Winfrey, and the richest man in the world, Carlos Slim. He is best known for his portraits of celebrities, actors, and models. His client list include Olay, Pantene, Revlon, Sony Entertainment, HBO and Showtime. His celebrity clients include Angela Bassett, Tyra Banks, Queen Latifah, Aretha Franklin and many more.

