How to Take Better Portraits of Women with Matthew Jordan Smith

Who’s Matthew Jordan Smith?

Matthew Jordan Smith is an American photographer working between Tokyo and New York City. He has photographed some of the most famous people in the world – including the President of Iceland, Oprah Winfrey, and the richest man in the world, Carlos Slim. He is best known for his portraits of celebrities, actors, and models. His client list include Olay, Pantene, Revlon, Sony Entertainment, HBO and Showtime. His celebrity clients include Angela Bassett, Tyra Banks, Queen Latifah, Aretha Franklin and many more.