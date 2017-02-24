How to Take Better Portraits of Women with Matthew Jordan Smith

Are you looking for some great tips form an expert photographer? We’ve got a great video here from Matthew Jordan Smith
How to Shoot and Develop Better Portraits
Learn from celebrity photographer Matthew Jordan Smith as he quickly shows you How to Take Better Portraits of Women and finish them off with LUCID by Athentech. These same presets are also in Perfect Skin and Perfectly Clear Complete for Photoshop and Lightroom.
