Photographer of the Day: Manuel Buetti

Category: Children
Photograph: “Straighten” by Manuel Buetti
With a beautifully framed shot and subject, Manuel was able to tell a story in a single click. The fact it’s a child straightening art makes it more appealing.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
