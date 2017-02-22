My Five Favorite Adobe Lightroom Keyboard Shortcuts

I admit that I resisted as long as I could. For many years I was an Aperture user and refused to learn Adobe Lightroom. Then Apple decided to become a watch company and they dropped Aperture. Lightroom became my only real option.

It was more difficult for me at first than it probably was/will be for you, because I had an Aperture brain. But one thing that saved my bacon is the fact that LR had some great keyboard shortcuts that I was able to remember.

While there are LOTS of keyboard shortcuts in LR, these are the five that I use every day and if you aren’t using them, you are wasting precious time. Note that these are the same whether you use Windows or a Mac.

My 5 Favorite Shortcuts

In no particular order:

#1 Hold down any number key from 1 to 5 to give a photo a rating. Pressing 1 on the keyboard (I use the keypad on my keyboard but any “1” will work) will assign a 1 rating. Pressing 2 will assign a rating of 2 and so on. This is a quick first pass operation for me. I like looking at the thumbnails only for my first pass. If anything really stands out you will see it even when the photo is small. These tend to be my 4s and 5s.

#2 My primary use for Lightroom is culling images. I get back from a photo trip, dump my memory cards onto my computer and my backup drive, then I import them into LR where I begin the process of weeding out the ones I don’t like. I do this BEFORE I I make the final decision on my selects. It’s just easier for me to work with fewer images when I am looking for the keepers so I start with a cull. One shortcut that makes this super fast and super easy is the use of the SHIFT key when flagging, rating, adding a color label to, or rejecting a photo. Give it a try. Open LR, then select any image in the LIBRARY module, rate it by assigning a numerical value from 1-5, and while striking the numeric rating, simultaneously hold down the shift key. You will see that you have rated the photo in question and moved on to the next. This saves a TON of time and I love it.

#3 The X key is your friend. As I said my primary use of LR is as a culling tool. If you want to mark a photo as REJECTED, just hit the X key. This is different than deleting a photo. It merely grays out the selected image and removes it from immediate consideration. On my second pass if a rejected photo is still REJECTED then and only then will I delete it. (You can delete it from the Library and still keep it on the disk but that is a discussion for another day.)

#4 P is for PICK! You can add a flag to any photo which designates it as one of your PICKS (or favorites.) If I see something during the culling process that I know I want to keep, this is my way of protecting it. I simply make it a PICK and then I know where to look to find my favorite images.

#5 Z is for ZOOM. Sometime I like to check for sharpness, flaws and defects in pictures before I decide to pick or reject them. The Z key is perfect for that. Hit Z to zoom in and then hit Z again to zoom back out.

While there are many more shortcut keys in LR, these are my favorites. If you don’t use shortcut keys in LR you should rethink that strategy. Less time spent in post means more to shoot!