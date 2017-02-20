Photographer of the Day: Jim

Category: Travel

Photographer: Jim “We’re a Destination….“



The soft light of a winter’s day together with the glowing reflections of the structures on the nearby water as captured by Jim, Photographer of the Day, at first kept me wondering where in the world was Jim. And that is the point with travel photography, to take our viewers to a world they have never experienced. To open their eyes to new places and people.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.