We’re almost done with our reader survey… if you haven’t posted yet, please do so. It really helps us serve you better!
We could really use your help… please consider taking our reader survey. It will help us better serve you our readers. Please take it now (it will take 3 minutes to complete and is only one page long).
We’ll be giving away two gift certificates to B&H to two random folks who take the survey.
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/G5XL6ZC
Latest posts by Photofocus Team (see all)
- Photofocus Reader Survey Reminder - February 19, 2017
- Humor: Photoshop Has Gone Too Far - February 19, 2017
- Less Than One Day to Save on Macphun Luminar - February 18, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.