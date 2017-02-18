Less Than One Day to Save on Macphun Luminar

If you’re a Mac user looking for a great deal on a desktop photo editor, be sure to check out this sale that’s about to end. Luminar is an easy to use editor that also work as a Photos for Mac extension as well as a plug-in for Lightroom and Photoshop. Here’s our complete review. It also made our Photofocus products of the year list for 2016.

What is Luminar

If you’re new to Luminar, here’s a quick overview. The software is currently Mac only.

What’s in the Deal

You’ll get Luminar + Bonuses for only $69. The total value of the deal is $139 That’s a savings of more than 50%

Luminar, super-charged photo software for any Mac photographer

Vivid Wonderland Luminar preset pack

Pose like the Pros: Family Photos – eBook

Top 25 Places to Shoot the Most Romantic Photos -eBook

Creative Sky Overlays (include 166 Color Sky Overlays, 69 Landscape & Ocean overlays)

If you’ve been thinking about picking up Luminar, this is a great deal. But it expires soon.



