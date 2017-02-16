Photographer of the Day: Edwin Collingridge

Category: Sports

Photograph: “Bruno Senna” by Edwin Collingridge



Edwin offers a unique angle not often seen in auto racing. By dragging the shutter–lowering the shutter speed to 1/100th of second–he achieve a tack sharp image of the car while showing motion of the road.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

