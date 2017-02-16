Category: Sports
Photograph: “Bruno Senna” by Edwin Collingridge
Edwin offers a unique angle not often seen in auto racing. By dragging the shutter–lowering the shutter speed to 1/100th of second–he achieve a tack sharp image of the car while showing motion of the road.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.
To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Edwin Collingridge - February 16, 2017
- Photographer of the Day: Ryu Voelkel - February 10, 2017
- Photographer of the Day: Sohail Karmani - February 9, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.