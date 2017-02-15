Category: Outdoors

Photographer: Mark Zukowski “Mustard at Dawn, Sonoma Valley”



Photographer of the Day, Mark Zukowski, has proven that it pays to get up early for the shot. We all know this to be true, but it doesn’t make it any easier to rise from our warm beds some days, but I’m really glad Mark did. The rolling hills, the leading lines formed by the endless rows, the contrast of the blooming mustard flowers against the sleeping grape vines, and the gorgeous the pre-dawn light illuminating this scene come together to make a truly lovely photograph to behold. Thanks for sharing this with our group, Mark!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

