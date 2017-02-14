Photofocus Podcast February 14, 2017 — Inspiration with Scott Bourne & Marco Larousse

Scott and Marco discuss these topics on this #Inspiration episode of the Photofocus podcast:

Scott shares the interesting things and inspiration that he saw at WPPI 2017 in Las Vegas.

Triggered by a listener question about the “religion of shallow depth of field and bokeh” Scott and Marco discuss the different aspects and reasons why one should or should not use fast lenses and when to shoot them wide open and when not to do that.

Marco explains how he takes advantage of the two stops aperture advantage between the Fuji XF 14mm f2.8 vs. the Fuji XF 16mm f1.4 lens.

Marco’s photo book of the month pick is: GENESIS by Sebastião Salgado. This short quote by Sebastião describes what this beautiful 520 pages book is all about: “In GENESIS, my camera allowed nature to speak to me. And it was my privilege to listen.” https://www.taschen.com/pages/en/catalogue/photography/all/05767/facts.sebastio_salgado_genesis.htm

We discussed the work of Sebastião Salgado as the inspirational photographer of the month in the June 14th, 2016 inspiration episode. You can go back to listen to it here: https://photofocus.com/2016/06/14/photofocus-podcast-june-14-2016-inspiration-with-scott-bourne-marco-larousse/

Marco’s photo blog with the current project that he discussed at the end of the show can be found here: https://www.marcolarousse.com/blog/

About this show:

On the monthly #Inspiration episode of the Photofocus podcast, Scott and Marco will discuss the art, history and motivation in photography that often gets lost in today’s media rich world. Slow down, look closer and put more intent into photography to increase your creativity and final results. And simply spread the pure love of photography.