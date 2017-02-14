Skip links

Photofocus Podcast February 14, 2017 — Inspiration with Scott Bourne & Marco Larousse

Scott and Marco discuss these topics on this #Inspiration episode of the Photofocus podcast:
  • Scott shares the interesting things and inspiration that he saw at WPPI 2017 in Las Vegas.
  • Triggered by a listener question about the “religion of shallow depth of field and bokeh” Scott and Marco discuss the different aspects and reasons why one should or should not use fast lenses and when to shoot them wide open and when not to do that.

Please share this podcast with your friends and subscribe via iTunes. We would also love to get your feedback. Is there anything that you want us to cover on the show in the future? And we would appreciate if you could take a short moment to rate or to post a quick review on iTunes for us.

For more information on Scott Bourne follow him on Twitter: @ScottBourne

For more information on Marco Larousse follow him on Twitter: @HamburgCam

About this show:

On the monthly #Inspiration episode of the Photofocus podcast, Scott and Marco will discuss the art, history and motivation in photography that often gets lost in today’s media rich world. Slow down, look closer and put more intent into photography to increase your creativity and final results. And simply spread the pure love of photography.

Marco Larousse

Marco Larousse is a fine art street and documentary photographer, a teacher, writer and speaker of photography related topics - MarcoLarousse.com. Marco has a background in photography of 30+ years.

Marco's approach to photography is "reduce to the basics and focus on the story and the subject." Growing up with the limitations that film photography has taught him, he still enjoys the basic approach to photography today. For Marco the camera is a tool and a mere extension of his instincts.

Marco is the producer and co-host of the Photofocus #Inspiration and #Mirrorless podcasts episodes.

Contact Marco on twitter @HamburgCam
