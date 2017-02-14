How to Fix Raccoon Eyes in a Photo

Learn from celebrity photographer Matthew Jordan Smith as he quickly shows you How to Fix Raccoon Eyes when shooting a photo and then how to finish them off with Perfectly Clear by Athentech.
