The Problem Solving Show | Photofocus Podcast February 11th, 2017

Ron Pepper and Scott Bourne discuss the various types of distortion and how to fix them including barrel and pin cushion distortion along with chromatic aberration and rolling shutter. They also discuss the various lens and software choices that can fix all of these problems.
