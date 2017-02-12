Skip links

The Problem Solving Show | Photofocus Podcast February 11th, 2017

Ron Pepper and Scott Bourne discuss the various types of distortion and how to fix them including barrel and pin cushion distortion along with chromatic aberration and rolling shutter. They also discuss the various lens and software choices that can fix all of these problems.

Get the show here or get it on iTunes

Rod Harlan

Producer & Writer at Photofocus
Rod Harlan is an Industry Veteran with 25 years experience as an author, educator, animator, videographer, multimedia artist, marketing maverick and Adobe addict! He's an in-demand speaker at the most influential industry conferences and a trainer for the largest & most reputable organizations including Adobe, NAB, FMC, WEVA and the former NAPP among others. He shares content at RodHarlan.com and is easily contacted thru Twitter @RodHarlan.
