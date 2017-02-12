Category: Travel

Photographer: Irwin Scott “Jama Masjid, Delhi, India“



Photographer of the Day Irwin Scott uses symmetry and sculpted light to capture India in this beautiful architectural photograph from Delhi. The people in the building are dwarfed, giving us a sense of scale, and our eye follows the dead-center walkway through the building to the woman silhouetted at the back . The warm-toned walls glow as I fixate on the large chandelier, which adds balance to the photo.

Very nicely done!

