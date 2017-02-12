Skip links

Photographer of the Day: Irwin Scott

Photographer: Irwin Scott Jama Masjid, Delhi, India

Photographer of the Day Irwin Scott uses symmetry and sculpted light to capture India in this beautiful architectural photograph from Delhi. The people in the building are dwarfed, giving us a sense of scale, and our eye follows the dead-center walkway through the building to the woman silhouetted at the back . The warm-toned walls glow as I fixate on the large chandelier, which adds balance to the photo.

Very nicely done!

Susan Kanfer

A San Diego-based travel photographer, Susan loves to share the world with others, bringing subject matter from far-away places to life. Her images have been seen in numerous publications, both print and web-based, and have been exhibited in several galleries. To learn more about Susan's work visit her website at www.kanferphotography.com.

