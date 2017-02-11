Photographer of the day: Lauri Novak

Category: Street.

Why I picked this image:

Street photography is a broad genre of photography. And while it is often perceived that a human element has to be present in a street photo, that does not have to be the case. It may be helpful to think of street photography as part of urban photography where you capture man-made objects, humans interacting with each other or objects or animals in the urban landscape.

Birds are present in most urban environments and I have captured my fair share of them as part of my street photography. I found this photo by Lauri Novak striking in the urban context. A perfect silhouette of a small bird hanging on symmetrical strings against a clean and white background.

If you have been following my weekly curation of street photos, you may already know that I like to look for a deeper interpretation in a street photo. This photo could represent a bird that is caught in a man-made prison without any nature left for it to live in. On the other hand, the bird is small enough to fit in between the “prison bars” and is ready to escape at any time. I think that I can even see a little smirk on his face 😉

