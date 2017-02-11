Skip links

Photographer of the day: Lauri Novak

0

Category: Street.

Photograph: “Hanging in the balance” by Lauri Novak (username “Lauri Novak” on Flickr).

Originally shared on the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

Why I picked this image: 

Street photography is a broad genre of photography. And while it is often perceived that a human element has to be present in a street photo, that does not have to be the case. It may be helpful to think of street photography as part of urban photography where you capture man-made objects, humans interacting with each other or objects or animals in the urban landscape.

Birds are present in most urban environments and I have captured my fair share of them as part of my street photography. I found this photo by Lauri Novak striking in the urban context. A perfect silhouette of a small bird hanging on symmetrical strings against a clean and white background.

If you have been following my weekly curation of street photos, you may already know that I like to look for a deeper interpretation in a street photo. This photo could represent a bird that is caught in a man-made prison without any nature left for it to live in. On the other hand, the bird is small enough to fit in between the “prison bars” and is ready to escape at any time. I think that I can even see a little smirk on his face 😉

To learn how your work can be featured on the site, please read this article.

potd

Marco Larousse

Marco Larousse is a fine art street and documentary photographer, a teacher, writer and speaker of photography related topics - MarcoLarousse.com. Marco has a background in photography of 30+ years.

Marco's approach to photography is "reduce to the basics and focus on the story and the subject." Growing up with the limitations that film photography has taught him, he still enjoys the basic approach to photography today. For Marco the camera is a tool and a mere extension of his instincts.

Marco is the producer and co-host of the Photofocus #Inspiration and #Mirrorless podcasts episodes.

Contact Marco on twitter @HamburgCam
