Our friends at B&H are busy at the annual WPPI photo trade show and conference in Las Vegas. They have tons of show specials on the floor but the good news is that you can take advantage of them even if you’re not in Vegas. Today is the last day. We couldn’t believe some of the discounts. Check it out at B&H’s WPPI Special Page.
Latest posts by Team Photofocus (see all)
- Last Day For WPPI Show Specials From B&H - February 9, 2017
- A Totally Free Plugin for Photoshop and Lightroom That’s Awesome for Portraits - February 3, 2017
- Olympus Rebates Coming Soon - January 27, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.