Category: Nature
Photographer: Jong Soo Lee “Wave melody”
Photographer of the Day, Jong Soo Lee, created a beautiful photograph that has a perfect foreground with visual interest that extends deep into the image wrapped in gorgeous light. A feast for the eyes! Thanks for sharing with our group.
Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.
