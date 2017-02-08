2017 WPPI Tradeshow Report First Day

This year everything is different. The show has been at the MGM Convention Center for the last six years. This year it moved to the Las Vegas Convention Center and many in the industry were nervous (or at least concerned) that the show wouldn’t be a success because of the move. Change is hard for people. But based on my first day experiences those concerns were unfounded.

I personally was a little skeptical but when I saw the way the show was set up, how many booths there were, and the first day crowds I quickly got past my own concerns.

The sense of community that came with being at the MGM is indeed lost. Everything from the bars to the fine dining establishments to the hotel rooms and convention hall were all at one place. This made networking pretty darned easy. Everyone was at the same place. Under the new system all the show functions are under one roof but the hotels, parties, networking events are more spread out. I assume people will eventually get used to this and a new sense of community will be found.

But there’s still plenty of networking to be done right at the Convention Center and for me that is always the number one attraction.

While some of the companies that have exhibited at WPPI for years either didn’t come this year or cut down on their presence, plenty of new companies took the opportunity to fill that void. So the show floor is frankly huge. One nice thing about being in the LVCC is that the aisles are wider than they were at MGM so you don’t feel so cramped when walking past the various vendors. There’s more opportunity to engage with those folks and to meet up with your pals from past shows.

I was also pleasantly surprised to see that the show had a special emphasis on printing. The print competition was amazing and I was thrilled to see the winning prints hanging on the show floor where they belong. It has always bugged me that both WPPI and PPA have almost hidden the print competition from view. These great photos need to be seen and having them hang on the floor made me happy. It also occupied a good hour of my time as I spent at least that much time reviewing some of the great work on display. I hope they stick with this tradition.

All the major camera companies have a presence here. And while there’s not much to see in the way of new camera gear there is an opportunity for those who weren’t at some of the big international shows to touch and feel the recently released or announced models such as the medium format mirrorless cameras from Fuji and Hasselblad, and new Micro Four Thirds cameras such as the Olympus OMD EM1 MKII and the new Panasonic GH5.

I got to handle a pre-production GH5 for a few minutes and it’s a beefy camera. I had no way to test it other than quickly make a snap or two but it is fast and impressive. I look forward to playing with a production model in March.

Canon unveiled a new deep matte paper that I personally think is going to start a seismic shift away from the big labs printing on photographic paper. The cost of chemicals is high and getting higher while the inkjet papers are starting to match or even rival photographic papers and their costs are going down. Once those two points intersect, i.e. when the cost of printing at a big lab on photo paper gets higher than prints from that same lab on inkjet paper you will see the eventual demise of the photo papers. I got great insight into this from my pals at Bay Photo and Canon.

The big platform speaker sessions seem to be well attended and there’s a fair amount of free education happening on the show floor. The after-show parties have already been epic. I was lucky enough to be invited to the press-only party sponsored by Canon and held at a new place called Sake Rok. Let’s just say I have pictures of my pal Frederic Van Johnson from TWIP posing with a Godzilla statue and you can figure out the rest.

Conclusion

It’s impossible to judge the success of a major trade show like WPPI based on the first day and we won’t have official numbers on attendance for a few weeks but based on my experience, the show seems to be comfortably busy.