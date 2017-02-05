Skip links

Photowalk Las Vegas: 6:00pm Wednesday, Feb. 8th

0

Many of our Photofocus team will be in Las Vegas for the WPPI photography conference, and we’d love to get together and make pictures with you. Photowalks like this are a great time to put into practice various techniques that you don’t otherwise get time to use. We won’t be walking very far on this walk, but we will be shooting a lot.

We’re in Las Vegas, so let’s practice making pictures that show off the light and excitement of the strip. We’ll do long exposures and motion and see some of the iconic spots. We’ll meet at the gazebo outside Caesar’s Palace at the intersection of Las Vegas Blvd and Flamingo Rd (the northeast corner of the intersection). Let’s meet at 6:00 pm. From Caesar’s we’ll head toward the Bellagio and catch the fountain performance and continue with long exposures on the street, and maybe even work in a speedlight or two. It’ll be fun to shoot, and it’ll be fun to hang out together.

Oh, and we’ll have some prizes to share, too.

When

Wednesday 2/8 at 6:00 pm

Where

The gazebo at the corner of Las Vegas Blvd and Flamingo Rd–there’s a fountain with horses right on the corner, and the Gazebo is behind it. Here’s the spot on Google Maps.

What to Bring

Your own camera with fresh batteries and plenty of memory card space. Bring a tripod or Platypod to stabilize your camera for the long exposures. Don’t have one? Come anyway–we’ll probably have a few you can borrow.

Who

This is open to all, so bring your friends. If you can’t come yourself, please help us spread the word and share on your social media channels.

We can’t wait to see you all!

Levi Sim

Levi Sim is passionate about making photographs and helping others make their pictures better, too.
