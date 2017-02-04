Photographer of the day: Anton Endaya

Category: Street.
Photograph: “Untitled” by Aton Endaya (username “Aton Endaya” on Flickr).
Originally shared on the Photofocus Flickr community right here.
Why I picked this image:
Anton captured a great artistic street photo with this image. By choosing a 1/4 of a second exposure time, the motion blur and camera shake transformed a street scene into a piece of surreal art. When printed and framed one would have to look twice to see if this was a painting or a photo.
Since the exact outcome of these kinds of images is fairly unpredictable, it is even more of an accomplishment if a stunning image like this turns out this great. Congrats Anton!
Marco Larousse
Marco's approach to photography is "reduce to the basics and focus on the story and the subject." Growing up with the limitations that film photography has taught him, he still enjoys the basic approach to photography today. For Marco the camera is a tool and a mere extension of his instincts.
Marco is the producer and co-host of the Photofocus #Inspiration and #Mirrorless podcasts episodes.
Contact Marco on twitter @HamburgCam
