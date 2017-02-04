Photographer of the day: Anton Endaya

Category: Street.

Photograph: “Untitled” by Aton Endaya (username “Aton Endaya” on Flickr).

Originally shared on the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

Why I picked this image:

Anton captured a great artistic street photo with this image. By choosing a 1/4 of a second exposure time, the motion blur and camera shake transformed a street scene into a piece of surreal art. When printed and framed one would have to look twice to see if this was a painting or a photo.

Since the exact outcome of these kinds of images is fairly unpredictable, it is even more of an accomplishment if a stunning image like this turns out this great. Congrats Anton!

