Lightroom Live: Perfecting Your Portfolio with Al Rossin

You gotta join us live for our next Lightroom Live, totally free of charge. Not only will you learn terrific techniques, but if you tune in live, you can be entered to win excellent prizes to help you in your work. (Note: MUST BE TUNED IN LIVE TO WIN).

We’ll be giving away a copy of Perfectly Clear from Athentech. Plus you never know what else.

We kick off Monday, February 13th at 1:00 pm Eastern, 12:00 pm Central, 11:00 am Mountain, and 10:00 am Pacific. 2 pm in the Virgin Islands.

Check out the YouTube event here and it’ll show your local time.

This Month: Perfecting Your Portfolio with Al Rossin

The fundamental tool we photographers use to showcase our works is a portfolio, and these days, hosting it online is a must. But building a portfolio website is daunting, and populating it with the right pictures is a whole other art form. Don’t worry, this month Al Rossin, of Adobe’s wonderful new Portfolio team , is here to help us. We’ll see how easy it is to use the new tools that come included with your Creative Cloud subscription, and we’ll navigate the process of selecting your portfolio images all kinds of tips for making a portfolio that rocks.

Join regular hosts Rob Sylvan and Levi Sim live to ask questions and be entered to win some terrific prizes, too.

This episode will be useful for all levels of Lightroom users from beginner to advanced. Tune in Live to enter the drawing for some terrific prizes from our sponsors. We’ll see you here on Monday the 13th. Hosts Rob Sylvan and Levi Sim broadcast live every month exploring Lightroom to help you smooth your workflow and finish your photographs with the vision in your mind’s eye. Brought to you by Athentech, makers of Perfectly Clear, and Drobo, which provides the simplest tools for backing up your photos.