Lightroom Live: Perfecting Your Portfolio with Al Rossin

You gotta join us live for our next Lightroom Live, totally free of charge. Not only will you learn terrific techniques, but if you tune in live, you can be entered to win excellent prizes to help you in your work. (Note: MUST BE TUNED IN LIVE TO WIN).
We’ll be giving away a copy of Perfectly Clear from Athentech. Plus you never know what else.
We kick off Monday, February 13th at 1:00 pm Eastern, 12:00 pm Central, 11:00 am Mountain, and 10:00 am Pacific. 2 pm in the Virgin Islands.
Check out the YouTube event here and it’ll show your local time.
This Month: Perfecting Your Portfolio with Al Rossin
This episode will be useful for all levels of Lightroom users from beginner to advanced.
Tune in Live to enter the drawing for some terrific prizes from our sponsors.
We’ll see you here on Monday the 13th.
Hosts Rob Sylvan and Levi Sim broadcast live every month exploring Lightroom to help you smooth your workflow and finish your photographs with the vision in your mind’s eye.
Brought to you by Athentech, makers of Perfectly Clear, and Drobo, which provides the simplest tools for backing up your photos.
The video will broadcast live right here, and be embedded here forever; but if you want to ask questions and be entered for a prize, you’ve gotta go to the YouTube page here.
While you’re waiting for this month’s Lightroom Live, why not catch the replay of last month’s episode?
