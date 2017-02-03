Photographer of the Day: Michael Walker-Toye

Category: Children
Photograph: “Best Friends Forever” by Michael Walker-Toye
Michael captured a beautiful moment and made it timeless by choosing to process it as a black and white. The child’s outfit adds to the special moment.
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
