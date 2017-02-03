Moshi’s Arcus Backpack First Look

Another day, another camera bag. Today I take a look at the Moshi Arcus Backpack. It’s not just a camera bag and it’s unlikely most photographers have heard of this bag. The usual suspects like ThinkTank, Tarmac, etc. make great bags but more and more often upstart adventure bag makers are intruding on the photo space.

Enter the Arcus. This bag is different in one important respect. It’s SUPER light weight compared to most of the bags I test. It’s versatile, and can be used just as easily to carry clothes for a weekend trip as it can for camera gear.

The case is well made and has a “crush-resistant” top and padded compartment for all your electronics and cameras. It’s primarily a top-loading bag, but the side compartment works best for photographers. The bag does also have two zippered pockets on the back to handle important items such as passport and wallet. The bag comes with a sternum strap that can be removed when you pack a lighter load.

If you want to use it as a camera bag note that you must buy the camera insert (sold separately.) It’s lined with microfiber and keeps your gear safe. There are three customizable dividers.

Like most of the bags in this new class of “stylish” bags this one looks very cool and isn’t immediately identifiable as a camera bag. The trade-off is that some space which photographers might want to use for gear is sacrificed. I always find that I have more gear than these sorts of bags hold. Maybe that is the point. Maybe I should stop carrying so much crap and just head out with the basics, i.e., a camera and a laptop or tablet.

It’s a bit too small for my personal use but it is attractive (comes in tan and black) and it’s effective if you are an adventurer. Since I am anything but I will simply say that if this is your cup of tea you will be impressed.