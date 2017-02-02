Photographer of the Ryu Voelkel

Category: Sports

Photograph: “Arsenal v Sporting de Braga” Ryu Voelkel



Ryu choice of composition–keeping the players on the right side of the frame– help tells a story. We see the players locked in an embrace and another running to them. A forth player is seen clapping his hands. This all captivates us and keeps us looking at the image.

