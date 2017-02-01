Skip links

The Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast February 1, 2017

Get the show here or get it on iTunes

In this renewed, reinvigorated episode of The Mind Your Own Business Podcast, Scott Bourne and Skip Cohen discuss outsourcing, taxes, insurance, book keeping, and helping your business run better.

Specific topics of discussion include the following:

  • The photographers that take care of taxes, insurance, and book keeping are the ones that are successful.
  • The importance of insuring your gear.
  • The different types of business insurance.
  • Tools to help you run your business better, such as 17hats and Sproutstudio.
  • Project management tools to keep track of your team, such as Slack and Basecamp.
  • The importance of answering your phone and returning messages.
  • Giving people as much information as you can on your website.
  • Cleaninng up your skillset so that you don’t have to spend long periods of time cleaning up your images.
  • Outsourcing your image editing where appropriate.

Scott’s Insurance Agent’s Information:

Howard Burkholz (specializes in insurance for photographers)
877-485-8600
801-451-8880

 

Email Us or Leave a Comment Below:

Email us Scott Bourne at scott@photofocus.com or Skip Cohen at skip@mei500.com

  • What tasks/roles do you outsource for your photography business?
  • What vendors have you used that you like?
  • Is there an area we didn’t cover on the podcast that you need help? 

 

Interested in Mentoring?

Interested in getting mentored by Scott and/or Skip? Email Scott at scott@photofocus.com to get more information.

Chamira Young

Chamira will readily admit it: she’s an art nerd, Photoshop geek, and photographer with an obsession for productivity and creativity. Through online teaching and podcasting, she loves helping other creative minds become more successful by empowering them with the knowledge and inspiration to up their game. Currently, ChamiraStudios.com is the hub of her creative mischief. It branches out to her other projects, and allows her to be an artist, photographer, podcaster at ProPhotographerJourney.com, and online course creator. You can also find her on Twitter.

