The Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast February 1, 2017

In this renewed, reinvigorated episode of The Mind Your Own Business Podcast, Scott Bourne and Skip Cohen discuss outsourcing, taxes, insurance, book keeping, and helping your business run better.



Specific topics of discussion include the following:

The photographers that take care of taxes, insurance, and book keeping are the ones that are successful.

The importance of insuring your gear.

The different types of business insurance.

Tools to help you run your business better, such as 17hats and Sproutstudio.

Project management tools to keep track of your team, such as Slack and Basecamp.

The importance of answering your phone and returning messages.

Giving people as much information as you can on your website.

Cleaninng up your skillset so that you don’t have to spend long periods of time cleaning up your images.

Outsourcing your image editing where appropriate.

