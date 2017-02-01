Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Martijn van der Nat “Windmill Sunrise”



Photographer of the Day, Martijn van der Nat, has captured what I think of as the quintessential Dutch landscape photo. The amazing sky, reflected in the water along with the iconic windmill and wooden bridge. I just love it, and would have enjoyed sipping a hot coffee while watching that scene unfold. No better way to start a day. Thank you to Martijn for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

