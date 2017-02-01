Category: Outdoor
Photographer: Martijn van der Nat “Windmill Sunrise”
Photographer of the Day, Martijn van der Nat, has captured what I think of as the quintessential Dutch landscape photo. The amazing sky, reflected in the water along with the iconic windmill and wooden bridge. I just love it, and would have enjoyed sipping a hot coffee while watching that scene unfold. No better way to start a day. Thank you to Martijn for sharing with our group!
Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.
To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.
Rob Sylvan
Rob writes the “Under the Loupe” column for Photoshop User Magazine, and is the author of many photography related books.
Latest posts by Rob Sylvan (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Martijn van der Nat - February 1, 2017
- Photographer of the Day: Jason Hahn - January 25, 2017
- Photographer of the Day: Gareth Thompson - January 18, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.