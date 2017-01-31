Category: Beauty
Photographer: Jagnoor Singh “her”
Photographer of the Day, Jagnoor Singh, presents a surreal dreamscape in his photograph “her.” The movement of the standing model brings an ethereal whimsy to the composition.
Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.
To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.
Kevin Ames
Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.
