A Year With Adobe Portfolio

When I found out that I was entitled to a free portfolio website as part of my Adobe Creative Cloud subscription I wasn’t sure if I needed it.

Then (fortunately) I took the time to really investigate it and wow did I need it. I have tried just about every portfolio product and site available and usually I simply find them overwhelming.

I am not a coder (okay I USED to code back in the days of 6502 Assembly language or PASCAL, even a little RPG III but that is a different generation.) I want easy. I want intuitive. I want simple. I want fast. I don’t want to feel like it’s going to be an ordeal to get my images online. Adobe Portfolio gives me all that and more so I created scottbourne.com.

With these kinds of sites, the first thing you usually sacrifice is feature set in return for ease-of-use. And I am sure that there are those who are more sophisticated than me who would say that has happened with Adobe Portfolio. But I think most photographers will find the features that are included are quite good and more than sufficient to meet their needs.

Before I go on I just have to say that what’s really cool about this is the price. FREE – well free if you are already a subscriber at even the most basic level of Adobe’s Creative Cloud. If you prefer, think of it as a portfolio site that – for under $10 a month also gets you Photoshop and Lightroom, a bunch of fonts and more.

However you slice it, the Adobe Portfolio site is available to many photographers who may never have tried it.

If you are a CC subscriber just go to myportfolio.com to access the product and sign in with your Adobe ID.

Now I guarantee you that almost everyone reading this post is more savvy about these things than I am and I was able to get a basic site up and running in under a half hour. Over the year I have worked on it about 30 minutes a month and am pretty happy with the current incarnation (see my portfolio on Adobe at www.scottbourne.com) and if I were to put just a little more effort into it, I could make it perfect.

I use it to show my bird photographs and I change some of them every month or so. While I do not aggressively promote my portfolio, it has lead me to business. I’ve had several inquiries about licensing as a result of the site and also sold some fine art prints. In fact I’ve made enough money from the site to pay for CC for the rest of my lifetime.

The designs are limited but very attractive and very functional. By selecting just a few designs and forcing photographers to make good choices just about every single Adobe Portfolio site I’ve ever seen is great.

My favorite thing about their approach (other than the low price and the ease-of-use) is that the images are front and center. You can have really big pictures on your Adobe Portfolio site and they are easy to change, move around, tag, etc.

The pictures SHOULD be the star if it’s a portfolio site.

Take a look at what I’ve done at scottbourne.com and remember I am nearly a complete idiot when it comes to this stuff. If I can do it you can too and since you’re already paying for CC why not try the benefit you’ve earned?

I’ll be so bold as to say that you should subscribe to CC just to get access to Adobe Portfolio. Plenty of other companies charge $10 a month or more so it’s a good deal either way.