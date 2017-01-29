Photographer of the Day: Don Komarechka

Category: Travel
NOTE: This is the second time we picked a photo from this photographer. His work is that good!
Photographer: Don Komarechka “Invisible Nature”
Mr. Komarechka, Photographer of the Day, uses an infrared filter on an unmodified camera, to capture the quiet solitude of a waterfall highlighted by the light in Onaping Falls, Ontario. The surreal quality of the image takes us out of this world and into the realm of glowing blue-white trees and soft, stark very white water. The image was shot with a Canon EOS-1D-X at ISO 100, and F/16 for 16 minutes. This image is “proof” that a little experimentation can bring dramatic results.
