Photographer of the Day: Don Komarechka

NOTE: This is the second time we picked a photo from this photographer. His work is that good!

Photographer: Don Komarechka “Invisible Nature”



Mr. Komarechka, Photographer of the Day, uses an infrared filter on an unmodified camera, to capture the quiet solitude of a waterfall highlighted by the light in Onaping Falls, Ontario. The surreal quality of the image takes us out of this world and into the realm of glowing blue-white trees and soft, stark very white water. The image was shot with a Canon EOS-1D-X at ISO 100, and F/16 for 16 minutes. This image is “proof” that a little experimentation can bring dramatic results.

