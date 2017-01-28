Photographer of the day: Dean Holland

Category: Street.
Photograph: “Untitled” by Dean Holland (username “Dean Holland” on Flickr).
Why I picked this image:
Dean managed to find an impressive location for a street photo. The interwoven circles shaped by the cobblestones and the table tennis plates would make for a great image just by themselves. But Dean managed to get this shot with an incredible light situation that also forms light beams on the floor. He then timed his shot perfectly with a person walking by, so that the leading lines of the light beams seem to originate from the person’s head.
Really a very well timed and composed street photo Dean!
