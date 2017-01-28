Skip links

Photographer of the day: Dean Holland

Category: Street.

Photograph: “Untitled” by Dean Holland (username “Dean Holland” on Flickr).

Originally shared on the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

Why I picked this image: 

Dean managed to find an impressive location for a street photo. The interwoven circles shaped by the cobblestones and the table tennis plates would make for a great image just by themselves. But Dean managed to get this shot with an incredible light situation that also forms light beams on the floor. He then timed his shot perfectly with a person walking by, so that the leading lines of the light beams seem to originate from the person’s head.

Really a very well timed and composed street photo Dean!

Marco Larousse

Marco Larousse is a fine art street and documentary photographer, a teacher, writer and speaker of photography related topics - MarcoLarousse.com. Marco has a background in photography of 30+ years.

Marco's approach to photography is "reduce to the basics and focus on the story and the subject." Growing up with the limitations that film photography has taught him, he still enjoys the basic approach to photography today. For Marco the camera is a tool and a mere extension of his instincts.

Marco is the producer and co-host of the Photofocus #Inspiration and #Mirrorless podcasts episodes.

Contact Marco on twitter @HamburgCam
Latest posts by Marco Larousse (see all)

