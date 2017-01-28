Photofocus Podcast January 28, 2017 — Mirrorless with Scott Bourne & Marco Larousse

Scott and Marco discuss these new products and mirrorless topics on this episode of the Photofocus #Mirrorless Show:

Panasonic announced the price and availability of the Lumix DC-GH5. It will be available for US-$1999 at the end of March 2017 and Scott has ordered one to compare it to His Olympus OM-D EM 1 II.

Panasonic has also announced four updated lenses. The updated lenses are:

The 12-35 F2.8 II and the 35-100 F2.8 II both start shipping in March. The 45-200 F4.0-5.6 II and the 100-300mm F4.0-5.6 start shipping in February.

Fujifilm announced the new little brother of the X-T2 the X-T20. The X-T20 has a 24 MPix X-Trans sensor and advanced AF-system of the X-T2. It can shoot 4K UHD video at 30 fps. It also gains a tilting touchscreen LCD ( the X-T2 does not have a touchscreen). The Fujifilm X-T20 will be available in late February and will cost US-$900.

Fujifilm also announced the fourth generation of their X100 fixed lens compact camera. The X100F has the same 24 MPix sensor that can also be found on the X-Pro 2. It also gains more AF-Points (increased from 49 to 91) and it also has the ISO-Dial and AF-Point selection joystick that can also be found on the X-Pro 2. But weather sealing, a tilting LCD or touch control screen still did not make it into the fourth version of this camera… The X100F will cost US-$1299 or €1399.

Marco had the opportunity to test the recently announced Leica M10. Leica goes back to the roots with this “real rangefinder” camera and streamlined the size, functions and button layout, while improving the quality of the 24 MPix full frame sensor. Marco really likes this new M10 that costs US-$6595.

As promised, Scott shares his real world experiences after a month and a half in the field with the Olympus OM-D EM1 II. Do all those great specs actually work in the field to make this a serious competitor to the big DSLR’s?

We have a Photofocus Mirrorless Flickr group that is open to our listeners and photos taken with all mirrorless camera brands. If you want to join just let us know through the “request invitation” button on the group and drop us a quick line there. We’ll add you to the group then. And please ask for the invite via the web browser and not via the Flickr App. The invite process via the app has not been working reliably.

We have picked our monthly featured photographer and image from our Photofocus Mirrorless group. Our monthly Photofocus Mirrorless feature photo and photographer of the month is: Dominick with his image “Untitled”

Please share this podcast with your friends and subscribe via iTunes. We would also love to get your feedback. Is there anything that you want us to cover on the show in the future? And we would appreciate if you could take a short moment to rate or to post a quick review on iTunes for us.

For more information on Scott Bourne follow him on Twitter: @ScottBourne

For more information on Marco Larousse follow him on Twitter: @HamburgCam

About this show:

On the monthly #Mirrorless episode of the Photofocus podcast, Scott and Marco will discuss the news from the mirrorless camera world related to innovations, trends, gear and accessories. And they will introduce mirrorless camera manufacturers by interviewing the respective managers of those manufacturers. And they invite pro photographers who make their living working with mirrorless cameras to share some tips and tricks on their workflow.