Photographer of the Day: Darren M

Category: Sports

Photograph: “Peleton” by Darren M



Darren captured a great shot from the Tour de Taiwan. Keeping a wide view, he was able to use leading lines to draw the viewer into the scene. Once in the scene the horizontal lines keeps the view panning back and forth looking at the photo.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

