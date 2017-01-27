While Photofocus is traditionally more focused on inspiration and education we’re expanding our news coverage and in that regard we wanted to let you know that our friends at B&H have alerted us to some great deals on Olympus Micro Four Thirds gear with instant rebates up to $400 off. The sale starts on January 29 so don’t miss it.
Latest posts by Team Photofocus (see all)
- Olympus Rebates Coming Soon - January 27, 2017
- Winter Weather Photography Tips - January 5, 2017
- Photofocus Reader Survey - January 3, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.