Photographer of the Day: Vittorio Vida

Category: Children

Photograph: “Different Interests” by Vittorio Vida



Beautifully timed capture by Vittorio Vida. We see a child in a crowd looking in the opposite direction as everyone else. Instantly we wonder what the child sees that others don’t. Choosing to use an aperture of f/5.3 kept everyone in focus.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.