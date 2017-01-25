Category: Outdoors

Photographer: Jason Hahn “Cowboy Campfire”



Photographer of the Day, Jason Hahn, has done a fantastic job of capturing the essence of a cowboy campfire. From the glow of the fire, to the glow in the sky, it conveys the time of day and sets the mood. The one man tending the food being cooked, while one other cowboy looks on and the another gazes into the distance completes the story being told. I just love how all the elements in this image come together to create a such an iconic photograph.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on 500px here.

