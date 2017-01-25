Category: Outdoors
Photographer: Jason Hahn “Cowboy Campfire”
Photographer of the Day, Jason Hahn, has done a fantastic job of capturing the essence of a cowboy campfire. From the glow of the fire, to the glow in the sky, it conveys the time of day and sets the mood. The one man tending the food being cooked, while one other cowboy looks on and the another gazes into the distance completes the story being told. I just love how all the elements in this image come together to create a such an iconic photograph.
Rob Sylvan
Rob writes the “Under the Loupe” column for Photoshop User Magazine, and is the author of many photography related books.
Latest posts by Rob Sylvan (see all)
