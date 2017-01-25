Skip links

Photographer of the Day: Jason Hahn

Category: Outdoors

Photographer: Jason Hahn “Cowboy Campfire”

Photographer of the Day, Jason Hahn, has done a fantastic job of capturing the essence of a cowboy campfire. From the glow of the fire, to the glow in the sky, it conveys the time of day and sets the mood. The one man tending the food being cooked, while one other cowboy looks on and the another gazes into the distance completes the story being told. I just love how all the elements in this image come together to create a such an iconic photograph.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on 500px here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.

Rob Sylvan

Rob Sylvan is a photographer, trainer, and author. Aside from also being the Lightroom Help Desk Specialist for KelbyOne, an instructor for the Perfect Picture School of Photography and the Rocky Mountain School of Photography, adjunct faculty in the Visual Arts department at NHTI, he is a founding member of Stocksy United.

Rob writes the “Under the Loupe” column for Photoshop User Magazine, and is the author of many photography related books.

