Category: Beauty

Photographer: Philip Osborne “Chantal”



Photographer of the Day, Philip Osborne, is a strong, inviting portrait of beauty. The model’s eyes glow, her hair blends into the background while her hands delicately adjust it. She treats the camera as a makeup mirror, seeing only herself…

