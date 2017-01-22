The Photofocus InFocus Interview Show | Photofocus Podcast January 21, 2017

This is the PhotoFocus InFocus Interview Show FOR JAN 21ST, 2017. I’m your Host Rod Harlan.

We have an all new quick & condensed, all the stuff with none of the fluff format for 2017, so let’s get started.

On today’s show we have:

Peter Treadway & David Williams interviewed by Levi Simm

– Wedding and Travel Photography

– how competitive they are with each other

– their disagreement about the value of getting your name attached to some work

– and how hard it is to make money as a professional photographer along with some tips on how to succeed

Glenn Dewis interviewed by Chamira

– and what a pleasure it has been for me watching his career blown up in a massively successful way this decade,

– Glenn talks about putting in a effort to find your style,

– and to try copying other people’s work until you find your own style, among other great insights

Amanda Powell (a wedding & boudoir photographer) & PhotoshopWorld’s own Dave Moser interviewed by Levi Simm

– where they discuss helping women look and feel their best…… in a very casual and fun interview

The PhotoFocus InFocus Interview Show is brought to you by the Generous Support of:

HDRsoft – makers of Photomatix software and where right now you can go to the Photofocus site and get 44 FREE presets.

Perfectly Clear by Athentech – the software that makes our pictures look GREAT with minimal effort.

Drobo – makers of storage devices that protect our livelihood

B&H – providers of quality gear at great prices.

