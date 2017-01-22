Category: Travel

Photographer: Giuseppe Maria Galasso, “The pier”



Photographer of the Day Giuseppe Maria Galasso transports us to a destination in our dreams. The Pier is not of this world. Straight edged and symmetrical, it floats within the ethereal glow of soft water and sky. And yet within the dream, everything seems purposeful. The sculpting of the light, the pink ribbon soaring through the sky, and the dead-center pole at the end of the pier. All is quiet and calm.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Google+ here.

