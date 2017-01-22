Skip links

Category: Travel

Photographer: Giuseppe Maria Galasso, “The pier”

Photographer of the Day Giuseppe Maria Galasso transports us to a destination in our dreams. The Pier is not of this world. Straight edged and symmetrical, it floats within the ethereal glow of soft water and sky. And yet within the dream, everything seems purposeful. The sculpting of the light, the pink ribbon soaring through the sky, and the dead-center pole at the end of the pier.   All is quiet and calm.

Susan Kanfer

A San Diego-based travel photographer, Susan loves to share the world with others, bringing subject matter from far-away places to life. Her images have been seen in numerous publications, both print and web-based, and have been exhibited in several galleries. To learn more about Susan's work visit her website at www.kanferphotography.com.

