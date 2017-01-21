Skip links

captain-hook-by-sven-conquest

Photographer of the day: Sven Conquest

Category: Street.

Photograph: “Captain Hook” by Sven Conquest (username “Sven Conquest” on Flickr).

Originally shared on the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

Why I picked this image: 

This image is called “Captain Hook” and was captured in 1980 in Leipzig, East Germany (former GDR – German Democratic Republic). This image is a documentary street portrait that gives us a little uncensored glimpse behind the iron curtain.

Growing up in West Germany in the 80’s most of the images that I saw from official East German media were rather censored to show mainly the bright side of life and progress in life quality – a bit of feel good propaganda, really. But I truly appreciate these kinds of documentary photos that give us a better view of all different facets of life from a country, that was restricting free media coverage.

Thank you so much for sharing this image, Sven. And the image of “Captain Hook” really want’s me to find out more about him and his story. Maybe you can share a bit about him and the image someday?

To learn how your work can be featured on the site, please read this article.

Marco Larousse

Marco Larousse is a fine art street and documentary photographer, a teacher, writer and speaker of photography related topics - MarcoLarousse.com. Marco has a background in photography of 30+ years.

Marco's approach to photography is "reduce to the basics and focus on the story and the subject." Growing up with the limitations that film photography has taught him, he still enjoys the basic approach to photography today. For Marco the camera is a tool and a mere extension of his instincts.

Marco is the producer and co-host of the Photofocus #Inspiration and #Mirrorless podcasts episodes.

Contact Marco on twitter @HamburgCam
