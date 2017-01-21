Photographer of the day: Sven Conquest

Category: Street.

Photograph: “Captain Hook” by Sven Conquest (username “Sven Conquest” on Flickr).

This image is called “Captain Hook” and was captured in 1980 in Leipzig, East Germany (former GDR – German Democratic Republic). This image is a documentary street portrait that gives us a little uncensored glimpse behind the iron curtain.

Growing up in West Germany in the 80’s most of the images that I saw from official East German media were rather censored to show mainly the bright side of life and progress in life quality – a bit of feel good propaganda, really. But I truly appreciate these kinds of documentary photos that give us a better view of all different facets of life from a country, that was restricting free media coverage.

Thank you so much for sharing this image, Sven. And the image of “Captain Hook” really want’s me to find out more about him and his story. Maybe you can share a bit about him and the image someday?

