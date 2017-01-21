Skip links

Live Webinar: The Business of Wedding Photography with Lisa Robinson

0

You gotta join us live for our next Live Webinar, totally free of charge. Not only will you learn terrific techniques, but if you tune in live, you can be entered to win excellent prizes to help you in your work. (Note: MUST BE TUNED IN LIVE TO WIN).

We’ll be giving away Perfectly Clear from Athentech.  Plus you never know what else.

We kick off Monday, January 30th at 12 pm Eastern, 11 am Central, 10 am Mountain and 9 am Pacific. 1 pm in the Virgin Islands.

Check here and it’ll show your local time.

This Month: The Business of Wedding Photography with Lisa Robinson

Wedding photography is one of the most rewarding genres we can work in, and it’s also one of the most important and challenging. Besides making great pictures, however, you’ve also got to have a good business. Lisa Robinson, of Lovesome Photography, is a full-time wedding photographer who is not only going to show us some of her stunning imagery but will also help us get our businesses in order so we can continue making these important photographs. You won’t want to miss this!

Lisa’s lessons will be valuable to all skill levels.

This event is brought to you by Photofocus and Perfectly Clear, one of the best tools for making portraits look great.

The hangout will be viewable anytime on this page so you can come back for a review, but you’ll have to tune in Live to be eligible for the prizes from our partners.

We’ll see you here on Monday the 30th.

You can join in the webinar for free here.

Joining the webinar will let you ask questions and chat with attendees. The video will also stream above in this post.

While you’re waiting for this month’s Live webinar, why not catch the replay of our last episode?

Levi Sim

Levi Sim is passionate about making photographs and helping others make their pictures better, too. Join him on Twitter and Instagram (@PhotoLevi), read more of his articles here, and join him at Out of Chicago.
