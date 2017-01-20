Photographer of the Day: Sohail Karmani

Category: Children

Photograph: “Portrait of a Village Boy” by Sohail Karmani



A powerful image by Sohail. The viewer is taken into the world of the little village boy. No shoes, a desolate place and alone has the viewer looking through the photo searching for answers. Having the child sit on the corner keeps our eyes drawn to him.

