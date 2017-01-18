Category: Outdoors
Photographer: Gareth Thompson “Durdle Door”
Photographer of the Day, Gareth Thompson, has created a stunning photograph of this famous natural arch on the coast of England. Rich saturated colors of sunset are reflected in the water and the grasses lend a feeling of warmth to the photo. The curving steps lead the eye down to the arch, and then along the sweeping curve of the coast. Definitely a place I’d like to add to my bucket list. Well done Gareth.
