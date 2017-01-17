Category: Beauty
Photographer: Nick Benson “Jen Mariani”
Photographer of the Day, Nick Benson, takes us outside with his photograph “Jen Mariani.” Her red gown compliments the understated greenery that forms the background. Sunlight illuminates her red hair while the photographer’s lights add wonderful sparkles to her eyes. Jen captivates with her smile.
Kevin Ames
