Photographer: Ozan Hatipoglu “Yosemite nr.2”
Photographer of the Day Ozan Hatipoglu has created a classic landscape shot of Yosemite Valley. The image is sharp from front to back, with the snow-covered socks in the foreground pointing to the scenic view that includes El Capitan. The light is soft and pink. I feel at peace.
